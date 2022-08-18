Traffic alert: Ozalid, Lewis roads become partially 1-way streets in Johnson City
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Johnson City Department of Public Works is alerting drivers to some road changes in the village.
Effective Thursday, Ozalid Road has been declared a one-way street from Corliss Avenue to Main Street.
Additionally, also effective Thursday, Lewis Street has been declared a one-way street from Willow Street to Jenison Avenue.
The department asks people plan their routes accordingly.