2nd case of monkeypox identified in Broome County

The 1st case was identified in late July
(wrdw)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- The Broome County Health Department identified a second case of monkeypox in Broome County.

A spokesperson for the county said on Friday afternoon that the person who is infected is isolated at home. They said the investigation is complete and no local contacts have been identified.

The first case of monkeypox in Broome County was identified on July 29. That person also had no identifiable close contacts.

Symptoms of the virus include rashes, fever, chills, headaches, muscle aches and swollen lymph nodes. Infections last usually two to four weeks, the health department previously said.

The department also said after Friday’s announcement subsequent cases of the virus in Broome County will be tracked through New York State Monkeypox Dashboard.

