A conversation with 2016 DICK’S Sporting Goods Champion Paul Goydos

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- While the 2022 DICK’S Sporting Goods Open is underway, 12 News caught up with 2016 Champion Paul Goydos to go over preparing for this year’s event, winning in 2016 and his life on the road.

Jack Cooper: “Do you have a favorite club?”

Paul Goydos: “No they’re all the same, they’re all the same. You have a love-hate relationship like everyone does with their putter, but everything else is mostly the same.”

Cooper: “We’ve had a lack of rain here in the Southern Tier this year, how does the course look?”

Goydos: “This course is in the best shape I’ve ever seen it. We don’t understand how they get a public course that gets a lot of play in this good a shape. This is in as good a shape as any course we’ll play all year. Fairways are perfect, greens are perfect. This is kind of a week where you make sure you’re driving it well and then you need to putt well so you’ll spend a third of my time figuring out where to hit it, a third of the time putting and a third of the time resting. I’ve been here enough now, this is my sixth or seventh DICK'S [Open] and I played the BC Open here half a dozen times too so you know what this course requires so if you do those things and you prepare to do that then you should be fine.”

Cooper: “You won back in 2016, take me through that.”

Goydos: “2016 I won here yes. I think I finished second in 2015 and won in 2016 and again I guarantee if you look back at my stats I was probably in the top five or ten in driving accuracy and top five or ten in putting that week, if you do those two things out here this week you’ll do well.”

Cooper: “We have an airplane going off behind you, what’s it like playing here with this type of scenery?”

Goydos: “We have an airport right here, back in the day some of the players would buzz the range back when it was the BC Open. It’s one of the quirks of this tournament and the people that complain about it probably won’t play well here. It’s part of your prep.”

Cooper: “A lot of people say you have a very mild temperament, you can make a birdie and then a bogey the next hole and we would get the exact same reaction, so really what gets you rattled?”

Goydos: “Generally I don’t show a lot of positive emotions. I will say though, that I show enough negative emotions. I think that comes from the fact I told this once to somebody, ‘I hate bad golf a million times more than I like good golf’. My emotion is probably 85% negative and 15% positive but you try not to show that too much, you just try to go out there and do your thing.”

Cooper: “What do you do when you don’t have a day like this? When you have time to kill, do you ever go out and do anything?”

Goydos: “Well, unfortunately, I have to do the worst thing I have to do on the road, laundry. This is a long trip for me, usually, I go home but being a west coast guy I’m out on the road for four weeks in a row and I can’t pack that many clothes. Doing laundry on the road is just drudgery, it’s drudgery.