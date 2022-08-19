Listed here: Broome County roadwork for week of Aug. 22
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- Here’s the roadwork planned in Broome County for the week of July 11.
This list is provided by the Broome County Department of Public Works.
- Paving will take place on Caldwell Hill Road
- Drainage repair will occur on Bunn Hill Road
- Crews will rebuild shoulders on East Windsor Road
- Ditching will be performed on Airport, Center Village Loop, East Windsor, Hale Eddy River, Hawleyton, and Stateline Road, as well as Park Avenue
- Patching and striping will take place on various county and own roadways
- Mowing will continue on the right of way along the county roadway system