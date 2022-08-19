Listed here: Broome County roadwork for week of Aug. 22

(WBNG) -- Here’s the roadwork planned in Broome County for the week of July 11.

This list is provided by the Broome County Department of Public Works.

Paving will take place on Caldwell Hill Road

Drainage repair will occur on Bunn Hill Road

Crews will rebuild shoulders on East Windsor Road

Ditching will be performed on Airport, Center Village Loop, East Windsor, Hale Eddy River, Hawleyton, and Stateline Road, as well as Park Avenue

Patching and striping will take place on various county and own roadways