Listed here: Broome County roadwork for week of Aug. 22

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- Here’s the roadwork planned in Broome County for the week of July 11.

This list is provided by the Broome County Department of Public Works.

  • Paving will take place on Caldwell Hill Road
  • Drainage repair will occur on Bunn Hill Road
  • Crews will rebuild shoulders on East Windsor Road
  • Ditching will be performed on Airport, Center Village Loop, East Windsor, Hale Eddy River, Hawleyton, and Stateline Road, as well as Park Avenue
  • Patching and striping will take place on various county and own roadways
  • Mowing will continue on the right of way along the county roadway system

