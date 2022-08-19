A lot of sunshine!

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High 86 (80-88) Wind W 3-8 mph

wbng (wbng)

As high pressure returns we’ll have mostly sunny skies Friday. Partly cloudy skies Friday night.

With a warm and muggy day, there is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday.

We’ll be between sandwiched between lows Sunday. This will give us showers and thunderstorms.

As a low/cold front moves in from the west, showers will continue Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Skies will be mostly sunny Thursday.