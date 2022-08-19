Zac Brown Band returns to DICK’s Sporting Goods Open

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6pm newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- For the first time since 2014, the Zac Brown Band returns to En-Joie Golf Club.

Band Violinist, Jimmy De Martini, said he’s excited to be back performing at the DICK’s Sporting Goods Open.

“We’ve got great fans in Upstate New York and they’ve always treated us great so we’re really excited to get back up there,” De Martini said.

To date, the Zac Brown Band has won three GRAMMY Awards, sold more than 30 million singles and 9 million albums.

De Martini said one of his favorite songs is “Free.”

“I was able to write the intro to it on violin, so it’s just the violin by itself so that’s really fun for me to get out there,” De Martini said.

Not only does De Martini love performing with the band but he enjoys sports as well.

“Anytime we get to combine the two, sports & music it just goes together for me perfectly,” De Martini said.

Zac Brown Band performs on Aug. 19 at En-Joie Golf Club.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the band takes the stage on the 18th fairway at 8 p.m.

General Admission tickets are $85.

