American Civic Association celebrates 18th Annual Garlic Festival

The Garlic Festival is one of ACA’s biggest events of the year.
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The community gathered at Ross Park Zoo Saturday for the American Civic Association’s 18th Annual Garlic Festival.

People enjoyed a variety of vendors, food, live music and garlic!

American Civic Association Grants Manager, Francesca Bove, said the nonprofit organization chose to highlight garlic at its festival because it is a food that is used in many cultures.

“We serve immigrants and refugees and our motto is building bridges of understanding across cultures,” said Bove. “So, bringing people together who all appreciate garlic -- its’s a great event for our community and for the immigrants and refugees we serve.”

The Garlic Festival is one of ACA’s biggest events. Bove said she is grateful for the community’s support received during the festival each year.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year, so it’s one of our best opportunities to raise money to help support our mission,” she said. “It’s great to see that a lot of people came out for it.”

People interested in learning more about the American Civic Association can find more information here.

