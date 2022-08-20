The history of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open through its logo

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open has grown and changed throughout the years.

“This is actually our 15th anniversary of the dick sporting goods opening. obviously, prior to that, we were the B.C open on the PGA tour,” said Executive Director of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open John Karedes.

Karedes told 12 News that Johnny Hart who was the original creator of the B.C. comic strip was instrumental in the naming of the B.C. Open and its logos from the beginning of 1971.

“As we moved to the champions tour in 2007 and Dick’s Sporting Goods became our title sponsor obviously the logo needed a change,” he said.

He told 12 News the tournament never wanted to forget its roots and foundation.

Karedes said the Hart family has been generous with the use of their characters and that Hart’s son Mason Mastroianni continues to work with the tournament.

“Mason has been great as far as working with us and making sure there’s that bit of history still woven throughout the dicks sporting goods open,” he told 12 News.

Last year for the tournament a special 50-year anniversary logo was showcased featuring the B.C. Caveman. Karedes said it was something that made the community smile and remember its history.

“We’re excited for this august and we’re looking forward to taking the best of the first 50 years and bringing it forward with us,” he told 12 News