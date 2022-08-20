Motorcycle tribute and golf tournament benefits ‘Tunnels to Towers Foundation’

(WBNG) -- Dozens of motorcyclists paid tribute to veterans and first responders in a “Heroes of Freedom Ride” Saturday, Aug. 20.

The motorcycle group began its tribute from Southern Tier Harley Davidson -- riding to their final destination at Genegantslet Golf Club, where a golf tournament was held following the tribute.

Director of the Binghamton Chapter Harley Owners group, Tim Mulvey, said all proceeds made from the motorcycle ride and golf tournament will benefit the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

“The Tunnel to Towers Foundation takes care of critically injured first responders and veterans through a Smart Home program,” he said. “If they’re injured in such a way, they’ll build them a home. They’ll help families who lost someone in the line of duty pay off their mortgage.”

Mulvey said last year, the group was able to raise over $13,000 for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. He said participation in this year’s golf tournament has doubled, and he hopes it will continue to grow each year.