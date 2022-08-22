Binghamton to offer 1,000 free backpacks for city students

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced the city will partner with CARES Advocates for Families Inc. to provide 1,000 backpacks fill with school supplies.

The backpacks will be given to Binghamton City School District students only. They will be handed out for free for students from pre-K to 12th grade. Students will need to be present to get a backpack and will be available on a first come first serve basis.

Backpacks will be available at:

Aug. 24 from noon to 2 p.m. At Recreation Park at 103 Laurel Ave. Saratoga Apartments Community Center at 60 Saratoga Ave. Carlisle Hills Apartment Community Center at 150 Moeller St.

Aug. 25 from noon to 2 p.m. Lee Barta Community Center at 108 Liberty St. NoMa Community Center at 85 Walnut St.

Aug. 26 from noon to 2 p.m. Cheri A. Lindsey Memorial Park at 1 Truesdell St. Webster Street Park 95 Jackson St.



“Back-to-school shopping puts a significant financial burden on families, and rising costs are forcing more parents to choose between school supplies and other necessities,” said Mayor Kraham. “Too often, it falls unfairly on our teachers to provide the supplies that some families can’t.”

The backpacks will include reusable masks, hand sanitizer and other COVID-19 safety items.