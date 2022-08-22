Doug Milne reflects on 32 year career on the PGA Tour

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Doug Milne never pictured himself working in the sports industry, let alone the PGA Tour.

However, in 1991 he decided to leave his career in news and accept a job opportunity with the PGA Tour. Now over 30 years later, Milne serves as the PGA Tour’s Senior Communications Manager -- helping bridge the gap between players and media.

Milne has worked alongside some of the most notorious names in golf including Tiger Woods, Arnold Palmer, and Jack Nicklaus.

“I didn’t know golf, I didn’t play golf, I didn’t know anything about the game or the sport,” said Milne. “Here I am 32 years later, kind of an authority on the game of golf, which I never in a million years thought I would be.”

Throughout his career, Milne said he has built friendships with many of the PGA Tour players. He said some of the players got their start on the tour around the same time he was also starting in the industry.

At this year’s Dicks Sporting Goods Open, he had the chance to reconnect with some of those players.

“It is nice to come out and see a familiar face, I’ve known Doug for years. He’s been around forever,” said PGA Tour Champions player Paul Goydos.

Dicky Pride, also a PGA Tour Champions player, said he has been a friend of Milne since he was a rookie on the PGA Tour.

“We’ve been friends for a long time,” said Pride. “Thirty-two years. We didn’t think he’d make it past 40,” he joked.

Milne reflected on his time on the PGA Tour and how far he has come in the past three decades.

“As the discouraged 23-year-old that started in 1991 -- thinking this is a terrible job, and I’m just going to wait for something bigger and better to come along,” he said. “All along it turns out, the PGA Tour was the bigger and better. It has just suited me perfectly, and hopefully I’ve suited the PGA Tour just as well.”