'Family Fun Night' with BC SAFE & Prevention Coalition of Broome County Aug. 24

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Family Fun Night returns Wednesday.

Community Systems Coordinator Heidi Mikeska said BC SAFE & Prevention Coalition of Broome County have hosted ‘Family Fun Night’ for 15 years.

“It’s really about bringing families together,” Mikeska said. “It’s bringing the community together and having those connections through a fun and safe interaction with activities, tabling with resources throughout the community as well as a variety of games.”

Prevention Coalition Coordinator Maria Fabrizi said this year’s theme is “Back-to-School, Back-to-Mental Health.”

“We’ll be giving away backpacks and school supplies to families that need them,” Fabrizi said. “This will be on a first come first serve basis.”

Family Fun Night is Aug. 24 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at CFJ Park in Johnson City.

Families are invited to enjoy food, interactive activities, entertainment and community resources.

“We’ve got about 35 local agencies coming providing information regarding their services,” Fabrizi said. “It ranges from UHS & Lourdes, Broome County Health Department, Mental Health supports and substance use treatment.”

Mikeska suggests having a conversation with your child prior to the start of the new school year.

“Start an open-ended conversation by saying, ‘How are you feeling about going back to school?’ and allow them to drive that conversation and be able to access resources accordingly.”

