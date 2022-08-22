Pennsylvania man found guilty on domestic felonies

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office said Mason Rounds, 40, of Hallstead, Pa. was found guilty of contempt in the first degree and aggravated family offense on Monday. The charges are felonies.

On Feb. 25, 2022, Rounds intentionally violated a no-contact order of protection y calling the protected party from the Susquehanna County Jail. He was convicted of Criminal Contempt in the second degree in July 2021.

He will be sentenced on Nov. 16.

“Abiding by a no-contact Order of Protection issued by a Court is not optional,” Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak said. “Repeat offenders need to be held accountable.”