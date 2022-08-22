Pennsylvania man found guilty on domestic felonies

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office said Mason Rounds, 40, of Hallstead, Pa. was found guilty of contempt in the first degree and aggravated family offense on Monday. The charges are felonies.

On Feb. 25, 2022, Rounds intentionally violated a no-contact order of protection y calling the protected party from the Susquehanna County Jail. He was convicted of Criminal Contempt in the second degree in July 2021.

He will be sentenced on Nov. 16.

“Abiding by a no-contact Order of Protection issued by a Court is not optional,” Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak said. “Repeat offenders need to be held accountable.”

Most Read

Pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 83
One dead after vehicle, pedestrian crash in Tioga County
animal rescue
Whispering Acres Rescue shut down by the Town of Kirkwood
One organ in a woman's body ages more than twice as fast as all other tissues, wreaking havoc...
Extending fertility could also extend life of women, research says
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2012, file photo, Gary Busey attends a screening of "This Must Be the...
Gary Busey charged with sex offenses at Monster-Mania Con
Dozens of motorcyclists pay tribute to veterans and first responders in a “Heroes of Freedom...
Motorcycle tribute and golf tournament benefits ‘Tunnels to Towers Foundation’

Latest News

Doug Milne reflects on 32 years on the PGA Tour
Doug Milne reflects on 32 years on the PGA Tour
2022 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open: Final Round
Dreary start to the work week
Dreary start to the work week
Pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 83
One dead after vehicle, pedestrian crash in Tioga County