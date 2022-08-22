A wet start to the work week

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. .25-.75 (1.25″) 80% High 78 (74-80) Wind SSE 5-10 mph

wbng (wbng)

A low and associated fronts will move through today. Clouds, showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast.

Heavy rain is possible. We’ll keep some showers in the forecast tonight.

With the slow moving nature of this low, we’ll have some lingering showers and storms Tuesday. Skies become

partly cloudy Tuesday night.

Sunny and warm Wednesday and Thursday.

A cold front will come through Friday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and showers and thunderstorms.

Nice weather for the weekend with mostly sunny skies and above average temperatures.