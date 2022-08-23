Broome-Tioga BOCES Trade Complex recieves $1.3 Million Investment

(WBNG) -- On Aug. 22 Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo was joined by Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie to announce a $1.3 million investment in a new Broome-Tioga BOCES Trade Complex.

The complex will support programs including carpentry, electricity, and masonry. BOCES heavy equipment and building trade programs will also be supported.

The initial blueprint includes a multipurpose classroom, a habitat for humanities build site, a solar farm, a renewable energy program site, and more.

“When I approached them to ask what the one thing that would really help develop some of our trades even more than they’re already doing because as you all well know our BOCES is certainly one of the best if not the best in the state and they talked about the need for a trades complex,” said Assemblywoman Lupardo

Assemblywoman Lupardo and Assembly Speaker Heastie met with BOCES administrators to discuss including a road in the complex for CDL-A truck driver training classes; The funding would also help the facility purchase a truck for training CDL-A drivers and a pole barn to cover large equipment.

“What better resource can you have than an educational facility to teach people skills that will allow them to take care of their families, help build up their communities, get us into the new economy of renewable energy,” said Assembly Speaker Heastie.