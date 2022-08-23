Former Binghamton Councilwoman Webb says helping communities should be focus in state senate

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Former Binghamton Councilwoman Lea Webb is one of the two democratic candidates for the 52nd State Senate District.

Tuesday, Webb said she believes communities across the state and country need leadership who understands the challenges residents face as working families.

“My hope and goal are to ensure that the voices and needs in our community are centered not just during the election cycle but also while I govern on very important issues,” said Webb.

She said if she wins the election she will continue to work on health care reform, increasing employment rates, and other problems residents face to help the progression of the community.

“The difference I want to make is very simple. I want to make sure that the voices of everyday working people are centered in the decision-making that happens not only at the state level, not only at the local and federal level, but across all institutions,” said Webb.

Webb said with her experience as a legislator and a community organizer will help her continue to serve the community as she’s been doing for years.

