Great New York State Fair Butter Sculpture celebrates Title IX

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The American Dairy Association has unveiled the butter sculpture that will be at the Great New York State Fair for its 54th year.

The butter sculpture is, titled “Refuel Her Greatness -- Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Title IX” showcases female athletes from a child skier to a high school-aged gymnast to a college lacrosse player to an adult runner. It also has a brown sculpture of chocolate milk in the center.

“Who would have thought that when Title IX was passed back in 1972, we would be standing here 50 years later acknowledging the strides that women have made in sports,” said New York State Dairy Ambassador Gabriella Taylor. “As a dairy farmer, I am proud to represent New York’s 3,500 dairy farmers as we celebrate how many athletes refuel their bodies with chocolate milk.”

The association noted that the brown coloring of the chocolate milk is the first time that color has been featured on the sculpture since 2006.