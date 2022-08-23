The importance of getting your child’s eyes examined before school starts

(WBNG) -- August is children’s eye health and safety month and with school right around the corner, it is important to make sure your child gets an examination.

Guthrie Optometrist Dr. Frank Galizia told 12 News the need for glasses can be age dependent. Children ages five to seven have only about a 15 percent chance of needing glasses. By the time they reach to be seniors in high school or older almost half of individuals are wearing glasses or contact lenses.

“Refractive errors, which is the reason people need glasses or contact lenses, are rather rampant among children,” Dr. Galizia said.

He told 12 News the need for glasses is almost entirely genetic.

“The first thing to look at is right in the mirror,” he said. " Does mom and down wear glasses? That will make a high indication that the child will need them also”

When it comes to learning Dr. Galizia told 12 News uncorrected vision could impact students learning. He recommends children get their eyes examined before school starts. Otherwise, it might be until Feb. when the nurse them an exam. They could miss half a school year with less-than-perfect vision.

“If one of your primary senses, in this case, your vision, is down to 50 percent compared to the child he or she is sitting next to that child has an obvious deficient and obvious handicap in comparison to the other students,” he told 12 News. “It’s very critical that they have all their senses and that they have all the tools that they need to make education as simple as it can be”

According to the Chemung county health department, 1 in 20 children ages 3 to 5 has a vision problem that could result in permanent vision impairment if left untreated.