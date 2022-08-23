More unsettled weather

Sunshine is on the way
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6am Morning Newscast.
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. .10-.50″ (1.25″) 60% High 76 (72-78) Wind W Becoming NW 3-8 mph

With the slow moving low moving over the Northeast, we’ll have some lingering showers and storms today. As

the low exits, skies become partly cloudy tonight.

High pressure gives us sunny skies and warm temperatures Wednesday and Thursday.

A cold front will come through Friday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and showers and thunderstorms.

Nice weather for the weekend with mostly sunny skies and above average temperatures.

Another shot at showers Monday with temperatures a few degrees above average.

