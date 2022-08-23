NY-19 Congressional Democratic Primary Candidate Jamie Cheney says cost of living is nation’s biggest issue

(WBNG) -- 12 News spoke with the potential Democratic candidate for the new 19th Congressional District Jamie Cheney before polls close at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

“There are a number of other issues facing us as a country,” said Cheney. “The threat to our democracy, the threat to the right to choose, and whatever rights come behind that. the need for meaningful gun reform immediately but the thread that connects all of those is the cost of living that is real-time for every family in the 19th District.”

Cheney said inflation is a global trend; She told 12 News if any congressional candidate says they are going to address the global trend in their first six months then they are not being truthful. She said that the district needs short-term relief for families and individuals.

“I’ve spent my time taking a 360 view of the things that impact working families and figuring out what the different levers are,” she told 12 News. “Inflation is not a lever we can easily impact in the short term”

Cheney said there are some powerful levers in the district that can be used to reduce the cost of living.

One of those is the farm bill which Cheney said has funding included in it that can be used to reduce the cost of living in real time; There are funds for rural health care and rural transport. That bill comes up for re-appropriation next year.

Another lever Cheney told 12 News her campaign is looking forward to working on is direct-to-community funding.

Cheney said for those undecided on who to vote for to remember the goal is to win in November and the reason her campaign has a national endorsement is that she is in a position to win.

“Our communities know what they need,” she told 12 News. “They know what will save families, individuals, and seniors the most money in real-time”