Southern Tier Tuesdays: Lions Camp Badger awarded $2,000 grant

SPENCER (WBNG) -- Lions Camp Badger is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

Lions Camp Badger offers summer camp programs for children and adults with intellectual, physical or emotional disabilities ages 6 to 55 plus.

Lions Camp Badger Camp Director Pat Gillule said this camp is a project of the New York State Bermuda Lions.

“This year we had 75 campers and we do have room for growth,” Gillule said. “We have different children and adults each week depending on their needs and their ages.”

Gillule said Lions Camp Badger has accommodations for campers who need them, including accessible facilities and wheelchair-accessible golf carts.

The mission is to provide opportunities for educational, vocational, personal growth and independence for differently-abled individuals.

“There’s a rotational schedule so campers may have boating and fishing, athletics and arts & crafts,” Gillule said. “We have swimming in the afternoon and we offer a special activity which is different each day.”

New this summer: Lions Camp Badger offered a family camp program.

“We’re always looking to be flexible and create new programs if there’s a need,” Gillule said. “This program for adults and parents who have intellectual disabilities and their children who may or may not have them and trying to support them in a positive way.”

Gillule said this grant money will be used to purchase a new walk-in freezer/cooler unit for camp in 2023.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.