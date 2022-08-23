State Senator Oberackers says small businesses are a priority in primary race

(WBNG) -- There are two Republican candidates for the 51st State Senate primary and incumbent State Senator Peter Oberacker said he is ready to continue to expand his district and meet the needs of the entire state one problem at a time.

The state senator said throughout his term, he has not only seen but understands the issues people are facing nationwide with gas prices, inflation, and unemployment. He said as a business owner himself, he will continue to help small businesses ensuring they have the resources they need to increase employment.

“These are all factors that our small businesses are being attacked on and my goal is to be an advocate for them understanding the way that it affects our ability to carry out business and to be profitable and to address it,” said Oberacker

Oberaker said it’s important for him to address many issues and concerns facing the counties he represents specifically within the rural areas. He said within the district he represents many residents who travel miles to get groceries and with winter approaching and the high cost of fuel, he is concerned for the elderly population.

He said he is also working to help farmers continue to keep a 60-hour work week in an effort to help their businesses grow.

