Your Home Public Library invites community to find hidden treasure in pirate-themed escape room

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- If you’re looking for something fun to do this week -- Your Home Public Library is offering a free, family-friendly escape room!

Adult Services Librarian Natassia Enright created the pirate-themed escape room herself. She said she is excited to share this special activity with the community.

“This year’s theme for the summer reading program is ‘Oceans of Possibilities,’ so we have a pirate-themed escape room this year,” said Enright. “You solve a bunch of puzzles to find the buried pirate treasure, and you can keep it and take it home with you.”

Enright said the escape room will be take place at the library all week long, and groups of four to eight are welcome to take on the challenge of finding the hidden pirate treasure.

“A lot of family groups come, people come in with their kids, and everybody really seems to have a good time with it,” she said.

Your Home Public Library’s escape room will run until Saturday, August 27. Anyone interested in signing up can stop by the library’s circulation desk, or call 607-797-4816.

More information on the escape room and its hours of operation can be found here.