Your Home Public Library invites community to find hidden treasure in pirate-themed escape room

Your Home Public Library is offering a free, family-friendly, pirate-themed escape room!
Your Home Public Library is offering a free, family-friendly, pirate-themed escape room!(WBNG)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- If you’re looking for something fun to do this week -- Your Home Public Library is offering a free, family-friendly escape room!

Adult Services Librarian Natassia Enright created the pirate-themed escape room herself. She said she is excited to share this special activity with the community.

“This year’s theme for the summer reading program is ‘Oceans of Possibilities,’ so we have a pirate-themed escape room this year,” said Enright. “You solve a bunch of puzzles to find the buried pirate treasure, and you can keep it and take it home with you.”

Enright said the escape room will be take place at the library all week long, and groups of four to eight are welcome to take on the challenge of finding the hidden pirate treasure.

“A lot of family groups come, people come in with their kids, and everybody really seems to have a good time with it,” she said.

Your Home Public Library’s escape room will run until Saturday, August 27. Anyone interested in signing up can stop by the library’s circulation desk, or call 607-797-4816.

More information on the escape room and its hours of operation can be found here.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 83
One dead after vehicle, pedestrian crash in Tioga County
animal rescue
Whispering Acres Rescue shut down by the Town of Kirkwood
One organ in a woman's body ages more than twice as fast as all other tissues, wreaking havoc...
Extending fertility could also extend life of women, research says
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2012, file photo, Gary Busey attends a screening of "This Must Be the...
Gary Busey charged with sex offenses at Monster-Mania Con
Pennsylvania man found guilty on domestic felonies

Latest News

Broome County experiencing shortage of dispatchers, new effort to attract applicants
Broome County experiencing shortage of dispatchers, new effort to attract applicants
Broome-Tioga BOCES Trade Complex recieves $1.3 Million Investment
The importance of getting your child’s eyes examined before school starts
This low pressure isn’t done with the Southern Tier yet...
This low pressure isn’t done with the Southern Tier yet...