2 plea guilty in seperate attempted burglary, robbery cases

Both will be sentenced in November
(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced two guilty pleas in Broome County Court Wednesday.

First, the district attorney’s office announced Amanda R. Hoyt, 32, of Binghamton pleaded guilty to attempted burglary in the second degree.

On Jan. 27, 2022, Hoyt illegally entered an apartment on St. Charles Street in Johnson City and struck a resident in the arm with a hammer during an argument.

Hoyt, who, according to the district attorney’s office is a second-violent felony offender, will be sentenced to five years in prison plus five years of post-release supervision.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 15, 2022.

Second, the office also announced the guilty plea of Joel G. Valdes-Pica, 29, of Binghamton. He plead guilty to attempted robbery in the second degree.

On Dec. 28, 2021, Valdes-Pica, and another person who was not named by authorities assaulted a Family Dollar employee making a deposit at the M&T Bank on Exchange Street and stole more than $1000.

Valdes-Pica, a second violent felony offender, will be sentenced to five years in prison and five years of post-release supervision.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 14.

