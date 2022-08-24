Court ruling demands visitation returns to Broome County Jail

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- After a two-year hiatus, visitors will be allowed to see their jailed loved ones at the Broome County Correctional Facility starting Sept. 5.

That’s according to a decision made by State Supreme Court Judge Oliver R. Blaise III on Aug. 8.

Visitation was suspended at the jail in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic worsened. The Broome County Sheriff’s Office suspended visitation at the Town of Dickinson jail to stop the spread of the virus. Previously, visitation was allowed at the facility allowed on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. but visitors had to follow screening procedures.

During the pandemic, the facility still allowed virtual visitation.

On May 11, 2022, Justice and Unity in the Southern Tier, or JUST, filed a motion to have the order expired and for visitation to resume at the jail.

The motion said in-person visitation should be permitted due to the high vaccination rate among the general population and the “relative decline in COVID-19 and hospitalizations” among other variables regarding the decline in the intensity of the pandemic.

However, the judge’s ruling stated that Broome County Sheriff David Harder claims JUST “lacked standing to challenge visitation restrictions at the jail because it is in inmates’ personal right to visitation at issue and no individual inmates are named as plaintiffs herein.” To which the court said, this claim was without merit and was dismissed.

The ruling also said Harder expressed concerns about the spread of COVID in the facility, but according to the ruling, the court sided with JUST, and ruled that COVID circumstances had changed since 2020 and no longer warrant a total suspension in visitation.

But Harder disagreed.

“I’m concerned for the safety and welfare of 500 inmates and staff,” Harder told 12 News.

The sheriff said the facility is populated with around 300 inmates and 200 staff members.

You can read the full court ruling here.