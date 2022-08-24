Financial Tip: August market update
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- In this week’s Financial Tip RJ Barber of Visions Investment Services discusses the August market update.
“Despite a technically strong labor market, inflation remains stubbornly high and although the government has not yet made it official, the U.S. economy technically went into recession with back-to-back quarters of declining growth,” Wealth Management Advisor RJ Barber said.
