Incumbent Oberacker holds lead in primary for 51st State Senate District

(WBNG) -- Incumbent State Senator Peter Oberacker is leading the primary for the 51st State Senate District, according to the New York State Board of Elections.

As of midnight on Wednesday, Oberacker has 10,398 votes with 100% of Electoral Districts reporting. His opponent, Terry Bernardo, has 9,371 votes.

If officially declared the winner, Oberacker will faceoff against Democrat Eric Ball in the general election on Nov. 8.