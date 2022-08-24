Man arrested for storing rifle in school vehicle

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Waverly Police Department said it arrested William M. Mcauliffe of Waverly, N.Y. and charged him with criminal possession of a firearm on school grounds.

Police said Mcauliffe was arrested on Aug. 19 without incident.

He is accused of unlawfully possessing a weapon by knowingly storing a rifle in a school-owned vehicle while it was on school property, authorities said. The incident occurred at the Waverly Junior-Senior High School.

Police noted he was a custodian at the district.