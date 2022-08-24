More than 6,000 illegal guns have been seized by police this year, Hochul says

(Gray TV)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that police agencies across New York have seized more than 6,000 illegal guns from communities from the beginning of the year through July.

Hochul said that’s a 20% increase when compared to the same time frame in 2021. The 20 police departments that are participating in New York’s Gun Involved Violence Elimination Initiative also reported a 12% decrease in shooting victims for the first seven months of 2022 compared to last year.

The number of murders reported by those police departments has also decreased for three consecutive months, Hochul said.

“It was one year ago today where I said my number one responsibility is to protect the health and safety of all new yorkers and that is what I’m going to continue focusing on,” Hochul said. “We’ve seen too many lives destroyed by the ravages of gun violence inflicting trauma on too many communities from here and across upstate but given the scale of this crisis, we can only confront it in an effective way by working with partners that share our goals.”

The state budget contains $227 million to fund programs and partnerships implemented by law enforcement agencies and community-based organizations.

Most Read

Patrick Dewing lets 12 News view the dispatch center over in Binghamton.
Broome County experiencing shortage of dispatchers, new effort to attract applicants
Riley declares victory, Associated Press calls primary for him in NY-19
Sanford home reignites after crews douse initial blaze
Great New York State Fair Butter Sculpture celebrates Title IX
2022 NY Congressional Map
Voters head to polls in New York after multiple election changes led to a delayed primary

Latest News

2 plea guilty in seperate attempted burglary, robbery cases
Man arrested for storing rifle in school vehicle
Court ruling demands visitation returns to Broome County Jail
Sanford home reignites after crews douse initial blaze