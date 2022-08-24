More than 6,000 illegal guns have been seized by police this year, Hochul says

(WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that police agencies across New York have seized more than 6,000 illegal guns from communities from the beginning of the year through July.

Hochul said that’s a 20% increase when compared to the same time frame in 2021. The 20 police departments that are participating in New York’s Gun Involved Violence Elimination Initiative also reported a 12% decrease in shooting victims for the first seven months of 2022 compared to last year.

The number of murders reported by those police departments has also decreased for three consecutive months, Hochul said.

“It was one year ago today where I said my number one responsibility is to protect the health and safety of all new yorkers and that is what I’m going to continue focusing on,” Hochul said. “We’ve seen too many lives destroyed by the ravages of gun violence inflicting trauma on too many communities from here and across upstate but given the scale of this crisis, we can only confront it in an effective way by working with partners that share our goals.”

The state budget contains $227 million to fund programs and partnerships implemented by law enforcement agencies and community-based organizations.