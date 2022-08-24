A return to dry weather

Above average temperatures
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High 82 (78-84) Wind NW 5-10 mph

High pressure gives us sunny skies and warm temperatures Wednesday and Thursday. With the warm and

muggy conditions, there could be a shower or two.

A cold front will come through Friday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and showers and thunderstorms.

Nice weather for the weekend with mostly sunny skies and above average temperatures.

Another shot at showers Monday and Tuesday with above average temperatures.

