Riley declares victory, Associated Press calls primary for him in NY-19

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Josh Riley has claimed victory in the Democratic Primary for the newly drawn 19th Congressional District.

Shortly after his declaration, the Associated Press called the primary for him.

In a statement sent to 12 News, Riley congratulated his opponent, Jamie Cheney on her campaign.

“I am so honored to be the Democratic nominee for Congress here in New York’s 19th District,” Riley said. “For too long, Upstate New Yorkers have been sold out by professional politicians and special interests. I’m running for Congress to bring change and new leadership. This is a campaign by working families, for working families, committed to bringing the high-tech jobs of the future to Upstate New York.

I am honored to be your Democratic nominee in #NY19. Upstate New Yorkers have been sold out by professional politicians and special interests. I’m running for Congress to bring change and new leadership. This is a campaign by working families for working families. pic.twitter.com/DNTr1e2eIF — Josh Riley (@JoshuaUE99) August 24, 2022

Cheney conceded on Twitter and offered her support to Riley.

“I am so proud of the campaign we ran and want to thank our volunteers and grassroots supporters from the bottom of my heart,” Cheney said.

Riley, if officially declared the winner, will face off against Republican and current Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro in the general election on Nov. 8.