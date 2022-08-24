Southern Tier Gas and Steam Engine Association to host 47th Annual show

MAINE (WBNG) -- Southern Tier Gas and Steam Engine Association Show gears up for 47th year.

The Southern Tier Gas & Steam Engine Association promotes the restoration, preservation and display of tractors, traction engines, gas engines and allied equipment.

Southern-Tier Antique Gas & Steam Association President Christopher Underwood said the goal of the show is to educate people about the past and show them how things used to be.

“This is an opportunity for people to see how far we’ve come,” Underwood said. “They don’t realize how quickly we have changed in the past hundred years.”

Underwood said a set schedule of events will be provided at the gate.

“There’s a few tractor parades, there will be live demonstrations of cutting lumber down, garden tractor games, kiddie tractor pulls and a bunch of activities for everyone to enjoy,” Underwood said.

The show is Aug. 26 through 28 at the Town of Maine Park.

Friday and Saturday the show runs 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to noon.

“The admission cost is a $2 donation,” Underwood said. “You can either give $2 or you can just walk in and enjoy the show.”