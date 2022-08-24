Webb declares victory in Democratic Primary for 52nd State Senate District

(Lea Webb's Office)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Former Binghamton Councilwoman Lea Webb has claimed victory in the Democratic Primary for the 52nd State Senate District. She declared victory in a live video on Facebook.

With 100% of Electoral Districts reporting at 11 p.m., Webb had 10,976 votes. Her opponent, Leslie Danks-Burke, had 6,953 votes.

If officially declared the winner, she will faceoff against former Binghamton Mayor Rich David in the general election on Nov. 8.

