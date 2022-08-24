Windsor Corn Festival & Tractor Show returns this Saturday

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINDSOR (WBNG) -- Come enjoy all things related to corn at the fourth annual Windsor Corn Festival & Tractor Show.

The Windsor Corn Festival & Tractor Show returns Aug. 27 rain or shine.

Windsor Partnership President Kenneth Wiley said this festival is a way to put Windsor on the map.

“We’re sort of in the shadow of Binghamton so we though this would be something to get everybody together and what’s common to the area, corn,” Wiley said. “We have a farm right in the village and essentially tractors too, everybody has them so we said, ‘let’s see if we can get them together,’ and the first one we had worked very well and people were enthused.”

The annual festival is hosted by the Windsor Partnership.

“The partnership is a small group of people, about a half dozen of us and we were interested in making Windsor good again,” Wiley said. “We do things that will effect the whole town, the interest has been there and we hope we can grow.”

The festival will feature all things corn including corn dogs, caramel corn, a corn hole tournament and corn fritters.

“Corn is everywhere and it’s very corny!” Wiley said.

The festival runs from 12 to 5 p.m. at Klumpp Park.

Admission is free.

