You Ask, We Answer: Demolition vs. Rehabilitation

(WBNG) -- For this edition of “You Ask, We Answer,” 12 New spoke with Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham to find out how the City decides whether to rehabilitate a building for housing or to demolish it.

The official question from a viewer says, “How does the City of Binghamton decide whether to tear down a building or to rehabilitate the building and use it for possible homeless housing or low-income housing?”

The mayor says it’s all based on which option is financially better for the city and its residents. The property on the corner of Liberty and Munsell streets is currently being rehabilitated for low-income housing because it’s a big building and because the foundation and studs are in very good shape.

However, the rehabilitation process is a lengthy and pricey one.

“The rehabilitations are very expensive. Anyone knows right now, even if it’s someone who’s redoing a bathroom or finishing off a basement those are incredibly expensive. Imagine taking an entire home down to the studs and building from new. You’re going to have some major costs, but when it fits the neighborhood those are investments that are worthwhile,” Mayor Kraham said.

Kraham added that these types of projects are at the top of the city’s list of work to do, but it will take a while. The city has to first acquire a property, then decide if it’s financially worth rebuilding it or if it should just be demolished. And he added that while this process is slow, it must be done to remove the city’s blight.

