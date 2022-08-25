Discovery Center ‘Truck Day’ rolls into Binghamton Aug. 27

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Join The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier for a day of fun and exploration.

Big rigs, small rigs, police cars and more are coming to The Discovery Center for Truck Day.

Assistant Executive Director Cheryl Dutko said there will be over 30 big vehicles for children to enjoy.

“Children can sit in a snow plow in the driver’s seat and see what it feels like, we’ll have fire engines all different kinds of trucks,” Dutko said. “We have motorcycles, we have a DeLorean and kids can pretend they’re going back to the future.”

Executive Director Brenda Myers said one of the day’s sessions includes motorcycles.

“We’ll have a motorcycle there for photos with children and it happens to be my motorcycle,” Myers said. “We do also want to thank the Toys for Tots Binghamton Marine Corps they’ll be donating some bicycles that we’ll be raffling off.”

Truck Day is Aug. 27 at The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“It’s a special event for our community and for everyone and it happens all in our parking lot,” Dutko said.

Admission is $9 for not-yet-members and free for members.

