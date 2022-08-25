District, police investigating school football team after reports of hazing

(MGN)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATHENS, Pa. (WBNG) -- The Athens Area School District is investigating several reports of bullying and hazing coming from the district’s varsity and junior varsity football team.

In a letter sent home to parents, Superintendant Craig J. Stage and Director of Athletics & Youth Programs John B. Sullivan said the hazing has caused physical and emotional harm to multiple student-athletes since Specific names and details of the bullying were not included in the letter, however.

The district noted that the police have opened an investigation in addition to the administration’s own investigation. The incidents of hazing date back to mid-July at a football camp at Bloomberg University and go up to pre-season practices at district facilities.

The district said it would hold individual students responsible for student harm and address the team culture through “intensive and immediate training” of coaching staff and students. Football games would not be canceled for the season as the district said it felt that would punish students who were not involved.

“As a district, we want to be very clear, we will not tolerate behavior or actions that cause physical or emotional harm to teammates at any time,” the letter said. “All student-athletes deserve the opportunity to participate in our athletic programs without fear of bullying and hazing. We are committed as a district to working on changing behaviors and building a new positive culture within our football program and among all student athletic programs within the district.”

