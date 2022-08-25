Experience the Ross Park Zoo like never before, Illumination for Conservation creates illuminated landscapes

Butterfly Lantern at Ross Park Zoo
Butterfly Lantern at Ross Park Zoo(WBNG 12 News)
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- More than 40 nature-themed lanterns and displays light up the Ross Park Zoo at Illumination for Conservation Lantern Festival.

Executive Director Phillip Ginter said this experience is “indescribable.”

“It’s unlike anything we’ve seen in our region before, it’s a great opportunity to get out if you haven’t been to the zoo in a while it’s a great excuse to come out and visit us at night,” Ginter said.

This event not only raises funds for the zoo but also benefits global conservation groups.

“In particular the conservation groups are The Red Panda Network, the American Wolf Foundation and the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds,” Ginter said.

These conservation groups and lanterns are related to some of the animals at the Ross Park Zoo.

“Ironically the lantern company had red wolves, red pandas and penguins so it was a nice fit with some of the species that we have at the zoo,” Ginter said. “It gave us an opportunity to highlight those species and highlight not only the work that we do here locally but the work that’s happening around the globe with our conservation partners.”

Community Engagement Manager Daniel Laskaris said admission is $20 adults; $10 children and $15 for adult zoo members.

“The event starts at 8 p.m. and runs until 11 p.m.,” Laskaris said. “After Labor Day the hours will move back from 7 to 10 p.m. through Oct. 16.”

Displays cover the entirety of the Ross Park Zoo.

“The entire walk you’ll experience larger than life lantern displays,” Ginter said. “These are huge displays, we have an 8 foot ant, a massive butterfly, giraffes and elephants and it’s an incredible experience.”

