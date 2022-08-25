Health experts in Broome County say August has seen a ‘very high’ amount of overdoses

By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) -- The Broome County Health Department is reporting an increase in overdose activity.

Public Health Educator Kristin Russell says the department saw a spike in non-fatal overdoses that lead to very high numbers for August.

So far in August, there have been seven fatal overdoses and 43 overdoes that were not fatal. Russell said this is one of the highest numbers that have been seen in months.

She said while it’s difficult to track specific drugs that are causing the spikes, fentanyl is a common component.

“[Fentanyl] is being laced with recreational drugs it being laced in opioids, prescription drugs that are counterfeit were seeing it being laced in a lot of different drugs which is why we can’t really pin point one substance or another,” Russell said.

Narcan, which helps with an overdose, is available at a number of agencies in the Southern Tier. These agencies typically provide Narcan training, as well. This includes the Addiction Center of Broome County, Helio Health, southern Tier AIDS and Truth Pharm.

