Mainly dry today, but...
A few PM showers
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. A shower or two. 0-.05″ (.10″) 20% High 84 (80-86) Wind SW 3-8 mph
It’s going to be a warm day. The chance of precipitation is low, but there will be some isolated
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some showers continue tonight.
A cold front will come through Friday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a continued chance
of showers and thunderstorms.
Nice weather for the weekend with mostly sunny skies and above average temperatures. A few showers
will be possible Sunday.
Another cold front comes through Monday and Tuesday. This will give us showers and thunderstorms.
Warm and muggy Monday and Tuesday, followed by some cooler, more seasonable weather Wednesday.