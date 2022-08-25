Mainly dry today, but...

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. A shower or two. 0-.05″ (.10″) 20% High 84 (80-86) Wind SW 3-8 mph

wbng (wbng)

It’s going to be a warm day. The chance of precipitation is low, but there will be some isolated

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some showers continue tonight.

A cold front will come through Friday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a continued chance

of showers and thunderstorms.

Nice weather for the weekend with mostly sunny skies and above average temperatures. A few showers

will be possible Sunday.

Another cold front comes through Monday and Tuesday. This will give us showers and thunderstorms.

Warm and muggy Monday and Tuesday, followed by some cooler, more seasonable weather Wednesday.