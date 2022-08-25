Mainly dry today, but...

A few PM showers
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. A shower or two. 0-.05″ (.10″) 20% High 84 (80-86) Wind SW 3-8 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

It’s going to be a warm day. The chance of precipitation is low, but there will be some isolated

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some showers continue tonight.

A cold front will come through Friday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a continued chance

of showers and thunderstorms.

Nice weather for the weekend with mostly sunny skies and above average temperatures. A few showers

will be possible Sunday.

Another cold front comes through Monday and Tuesday. This will give us showers and thunderstorms.

Warm and muggy Monday and Tuesday, followed by some cooler, more seasonable weather Wednesday.

Most Read

Sanford home reignites after crews douse initial blaze
Riley declares victory, Associated Press calls primary for him in NY-19
Man arrested for storing rifle in school vehicle
Webb declares victory in Democratic Primary for 52nd State Senate District
Patrick Dewing lets 12 News view the dispatch center over in Binghamton.
Broome County experiencing shortage of dispatchers, new effort to attract applicants

Latest News

Plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the 80s.
More sunshine is on the way for Thursday
wbng
A return to dry weather
Nice weather on Wednesday.
Sunshine returns to the forecast on Wednesday
wbng
More unsettled weather