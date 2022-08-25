The Phelps Mansion Museum makes plans to introduce new programs for everyone in the community

(BINGHAMTON) -- Although the Phelps Mansion Museum may be one of the oldest buildings in Binghamton, they are still making new changes including welcoming a new Executive Director into their historic victorian facility.

The new Executive Director Jennifer Corby, former professional actress and a Binghamton native said the Phelps mansion is a special place to her and after hearing about the position she knew she would be a perfect fit.

“I actually got married here at the Phelps, and when that the job was available and it seemed tailor made for someone like me: someone who cares about the arts, history, and Binghamton” said Jennifer Corby.

Corby said after moving back to Binghamton from Los Angeles in 2005, she has been deeply involved in the community and she is excited to bring new ideas to the Museum that will bring all residents together.

“We want to do more camps during the summer more STEAM and STEM camps. We want to find ways to make the house more relevant to people of different ages demographics and races” said Jennifer Corby.

She said she is thrilled to be a part of making the house a community arts hub and destination for all age groups.

