Binghamton hires 54 new teacher for school year

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The first day of school is just a few days away and the Binghamton City School District is getting its teachers ready for the school year.

As part of their orientation week faculty, and staff took a one-hour BC Transit Bus tour as the conclusion to their week-long program. The tour visited each of the district’s 10 schools and provided information to the new staff about the city and its landmarks, events and attractions.

As many school districts around the nation face teacher shortages, the Binghamton City School District said they have hired 54 new faculty and staff from all over the U.S. New West Middle School Teacher Jessica Rosario said she is excited to learn more about the area.

“This will help me get a better grasp of what the history is behind Binghamton when I’m discussing that with the class,” said Rosario. “It will be nice to be able to share that with the class and have a more hands-on knowledge,” said Rosario.

The school district says this annual tradition is a fun and interactive way for the new teachers to become familiar with its district and community before the start of the school year.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.