Endicott man pleads guilty to bow & arrow shooting

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday that a 20-year-old suspect in a bow & arrow shooting plead guilty in court Friday.

The district attorney’s office said on July 26, Carson J. Vanco of Endicott caused a serious injury when he shot a 23-year-old in the chest with a bow & arrow. He plead guilty to attempted assault in the first degree, a felony.

Vanco will be sentenced to eight years in prison and five years post-release supervision when he is sentenced on Nov. 29.

The case was investigated by the New York State Police, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office and the Vestal Police Department.