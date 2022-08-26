Section of highway to be named after slain Johnson City Police Officer David ‘DW’ Smith

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- A section of highway will be named for a fallen Johnson City Police officer.

A bill passed by State Senator Fred Akshar (R, 52) and Assemblywoman Donna Lupard (D, 123) was signed by Governor Kathy Hochul (D) to rename a portion of State Route 17C after Officer David “DW” Smith.

The section of the road will be named the “Patrolman David DW Smith Memorial Highway.”

“Officer DW Smith made the ultimate sacrifice for his community, and every day we can help honor his memory by doing our part to make our community the best it can be,” said Senator Akshar. “I’m proud to partner with Assemblywoman Lupardo on this dedication to help keep his memory, his service and his sacrifice alive in our community for generations to come.”

“It was an honor to work with Senator Akshar to rename this stretch of roadway for Police Officer Smith,” said Assemblywoman Lupardo. “This will be a reminder to everyone how much we value his service to our community and how his sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

Officer Smith was shot and killed responding to a disturbance call on Harrison Street in 2014. A suspect took Smith’s weapon as he tried to get out of his patrol car and killed him.

In 2002, Smith was awarded a Certificate of Valor for rescuing a child from a burning apartment. In the fall, there will be a special ceremony in his honor.

He was an 18-year veteran of the department.