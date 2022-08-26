Showers and thunderstorms back in the Storm Track 12 Forecast

Strong storms possible
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers, thunderstorms. .05-.25 (.50-1.00″) 40% High 84 (80-86) Wind SW becoming W 5-10 mph

A low and associated cold front will come through Friday. These will give us partly to mostly cloudy skies

and a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds are possible, along with some heavy rain. Some showers

will linger into the evening. Skies will turn partly cloudy.

We’ll have some early clouds Saturday. As high pressure moves in, we’ll get nice weather for the weekend skies

with skies turning mostly sunny. Temperatures will be above average. A few showers will be possible Sunday.

Another cold front comes through Monday and Tuesday. This will give us showers and thunderstorms.

Warm and muggy Monday and Tuesday, followed by some cooler, more seasonable weather Wednesday and

Thursday.

