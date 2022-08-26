The streets will come aive with music for Binghamton’s annual Porchfest

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Aug 28, Binghamton will hold its annual Porchfest with 165 performances on 59 neighborhood porches.

12 News spoke with Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham along with festival Director Chris Bodnarczuk on how the event has grown.

“It’s an event that’s been going on for many years and a special event that makes the west side great,” said Mayor Kraham.

However, Binghamton Porchfest was not always the hit it is today. As it had stayed on the west side it continued to grow.

“The first year there were just a few porta-potties and no permit,” Mayor Kraham told 12 News. “Now it has grown into a huge multi-block event with well over a hundred performers at more than 60 locations on the west side”

A number of streets will be closed for this family-friendly event giving residents a chance to walk the neighborhood enjoying food and music.

Binghamton Porchfest Director Chris Bodnarczuk told 12 News the festival showcases, strengthens and builds community bonds in a way that not many other events can.

“I put it together, I put director in front of my name but at the end of the day, this is a result of 59 families who have opened up their porches and driveways to the neighborhood and 165 bands. That’s 610 musicians” Bodnarczuk said.

With 175 different porchfests nationwide each one gets a chance to show what makes their neighborhood special.

“To be able to showcase it in a way like this that isn’t about money. It’s not about anything other than just getting out and hanging out with your neighbors and dancing in the streets and just celebrating summer and each other. It’s something else,” Bodnarczuk told 12 News.

Binghamton Porchfest will go from noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

To find out more information including a festival map, performer bios, parking and more you can visit the festival website by clicking here.