Decent weekend?

Saturday: Partly cloudy to sunny. High: 74-80

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy to clear. Fog. Low: 54-59

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warmer. High: 82-86

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure settles in Saturday. After some clouds early, we should see a fair amount of sunshine in the afternoon.

Sunday also look quite nice, but it will warm up into the mid 80s.

More humidity and warmer air arrives Monday. The chance of a few PM shower or storms is 30%, but we expect a lot of dry time. A cold front moves in Tuesday and brings a good chance of storms. The chance of rain is 70%. Behind this cold front, cooler, more seasonable air looks to settle in Wednesday onward.