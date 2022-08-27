More beautiful weather
More heat
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Partly cloudy SE of Binghamton. Low 56 (52-58)Wind S Calm-5 mph
High pressure gave us plenty of sunshine today, and that continues tonight with mostly clear skies.
There will be a few more clouds southeast of Binghamton.
Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy Sunday with a couple showers SE of Binghamton. Partly cloudy skies Sunday night.
As a cold front approaches, there will be a slight chance of showers late Monday with
a better chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. As cooler air moves in, there could be a few
lingering showers Wednesday.
With cooler, drier air Thursday, Friday and Saturday, we’ll have plenty of sunshine in the forecast.