Heat and some rain early week

Hints of fall, too!
By Howard Manges
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear. Low: 61-67

Monday: Sun and clouds. Hot and muggy. Isolated PM storm? High: 84-91

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 62-67

Forecast Discussion:

No weather concerns are present tonight or Monday. It will be hot and muggy Monday and there is a small risk of an isolated PM storm Monday with the heat. Most of the day and area are dry with highs in the 80s to near 90.

SUMMER IS STRONG YET(WBNG)

A strong cold front and associated upper level trough arrive Tuesday. Rain and storms are likely. The chance of rain is 80%. Any storms could be strong with gusty winds and hail the primary threats. Rain could be torrential.

Highs drop into the 70s Wednesday under a sun and cloud mixture. A reinforcing shot of cool air arrives for Thursday. There could be some lake response in terms of some lake clouds and some rain showers. The chance of rain is low right now but it does look cool with highs in the low to mid 60s.

High pressure arrives behind the cool air and sun returns Friday through Sunday.

