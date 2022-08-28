SUNY Broome celebrates the beginning of the semester with ninth annual move-in day

(WBNG) -- On Saturday, SUNY Broome held its ninth annual move-in day.

Move-in day starts SUNY Broome’s welcome week, which hosts a series of events for both residential and commuter students. Students will be able to visit informational booths across the campus, take part in a campus-wide scavenger hunt and enjoy a welcome barbecue.

“We try to make the whole experience fun,” said SUNY Broome President Kevin Drumm. “We try to make it as enjoyable and as fun of an experience of moving all your stuff in and getting settled into your room as possible.”

The experience is not just to help students, but also make their families feel better about the process.

“We try to make it an event so it’s exciting, so it’s not as sad for families when they’re sending their student away to college,” said Director of Housing & Residential Life Evan Bigam.

Drumm said this year brings a more familiar energy than the past few years.

“It’s exciting and gratifying to see our residence hall filling up again after these past two challenging years,” said Drumm. “While we’re not quite yet back to normal, we are close this year and getting even closer every semester. A great big welcome to both our new and returning resident students!”

Two hundred and eighty students will be housed in the campus dorms this fall semester. Eight percent of students living in the student village are from Broome County, while 87 percent are from other New York counties and five percent are from out of state.

Classes begin Monday, Aug. 29.